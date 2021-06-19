Claudette is out of here, scattered storms on Father's Day

Tonight and Tomorrow: Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the mid 70s. Father's Day will start off mainly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms expected to move in by late morning or early afternoon. On and off rain will be with us for much of the day. Don't cancel your outdoor plans with Dad, but have a back up plan just in case. Highs will be in the upper 80s outside of any showers/storms. Keep a check on the radar with the WBRZ WX APP.



Looking Ahead: Lingering tropical moisture will help to enhance more showers and thunderstorms on Monday. By Tuesday, a frontal boundary will approach the area creating scattered to numerous showers and storms, one or two may be on the strong side. The front will not completely clear the area to give us a cool down. By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will drop to 20-30%.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



