Classic Cars 4 Christmas Crusade parade in Gonzales cancelled due to weather
GONZALES — The Classic Cars 4 Christmas Crusade parade in Gonzales scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled.
The parade, which helped fundraise for the sheriff's Christmas Crusade and Community Initiatives, was cancelled due to Saturday's inclement weather forecast.
The parade has not been rescheduled yet.
