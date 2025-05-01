78°
Classes delayed at BRCC Acadian due to power outage

6 years 4 weeks 1 hour ago Thursday, April 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Classes at the BRCC Acadian campus will be delayed Thursday due to a power outage.

The announcement was made by the college around 8 a.m.

 

The campus will open at 11 a.m.

