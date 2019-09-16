Classes canceled after weekend fire at SU nursing school

BATON ROUGE - Classes have been canceled for some Southern University students following a weekend fire.

The fire was reported at the nursing school building around 1 a.m. Sunday. Officials say the sprinkler system was activated, and the fire was contained and extinguished.

No one was inside the building at the time.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and secured the area. The university said that Monday classes that were supposed to be held in the building were canceled.

Officials said Monday the incident was deemed an electrical fire.