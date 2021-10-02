Class action lawsuit filed against nursing home owner by underpaid workers

NEW ORLEANS - A new lawsuit has been filed against Bob Dean, who decided to evacuate nursing home residents to a warehouse facility in Independence. The suit was filed by nurses who went unpaid for the care they gave during Hurricane Ida.

WWL reported the suit was filed in Jefferson Parish by five employees of South Lafourche Nursing & Rehab. The employees said they were promised a pay raise for working through the hurricane.

The lawsuit said the staff members received an email before the hurricane, notifying employees their pay would range from $750 to $3,000 per day.

WWL said Janice Verdin, a plaintiff in the case, worked nearly 100 hours during the five days at the facility. She said her normal rate would be $2,250 per day, and she should have been paid around $11,250 for her five days at the warehouse.

On Sept. 15, Verdin received a check for $3,770.32. According to WWL, the other employees reported similar claims.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported that at least 50 calls to 911 were placed from the warehouse in the aftermath of Ida. When state inspectors showed up, they were turned away from the facility.

The state health department has since pulled the licenses of the seven nursing homes that evacuated there. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office is also heading an investigation looking into what happened.