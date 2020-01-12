59°
Civil rights activist who tried to integrate Baton Rouge pool dies

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge civil rights icon Rev. Betty Clairbone passed away Sunday. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced on Twitter sunday afternoon.

