Civil rights activist who tried to integrate Baton Rouge pool dies

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge civil rights icon Rev. Betty Clairbone passed away Sunday. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced on Twitter sunday afternoon.

We lost a great icon in our community yesterday! Betty Claiborne, who was arrested when she tried to integrate the City Park pool in 1963, was a shining example of inspiration and passion for all of us. Claiborne’s sacrifice and fight for civil rights is a testament of purpose. pic.twitter.com/03jlrthAVs

In 1963, Claiborne bravely decided to take a splash in a whites-only public Baton Rouge swimming pool. Claiborne was arrested for this incident, but was pardoned in 2005.

Inspired by the work of Martin Luther King Jr. she saw the separation between races and took a stand much like Rosa Park did.

Claiborne was not only a leader but a beacon of light for the community.

In 2013, WBRZ did a story about her persistence in keeping MLK's dream alive.