91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City sues to remove Confederate monument, citing free speech

52 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 August 20, 2019 2:03 PM August 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Virginia-Pilot
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Virginia's second largest city is suing the state in an attempt to remove an 80-foot Confederate monument from its downtown.
  
The city of Norfolk's suit was filed Monday in federal court and targets a Virginia law that prevents the removal of war memorials.
  
The suit claims the city's free speech rights are being violated because it's being forced to project a message it no longer supports. The 1907 monument was erected at a time when the South was being romanticized and slavery was de-emphasized.
  
Council members voted in 2017 to move the monument to a cemetery.
  
University of Virginia law professor Richard Schragger said Norfolk is employing a relatively novel and untested legal strategy in federal court. The main legal question is whether cities have free speech rights.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days