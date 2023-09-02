City-Parish working to fix malfunctioning websites

53 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, September 02 2023 Sep 2, 2023 September 02, 2023 6:24 PM September 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish and Baton Rouge Police Department websites are having some technical difficulties, but should be fixed soon. 

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, the City-Parish said online form submissions are not working and a team is working to correct the problem.

Trending News

A spokesperson for the Mayor's Office said residents can contact the City-Parish during business hours. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days