City-Parish websites back up after day-long malfunction

Saturday, September 02 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish and Baton Rouge Police Department websites are fixed after some technical difficulties. 

Shortly after 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, the City-Parish said online form submissions are functional after a team corrected the problem.

A spokesperson for the Mayor's Office said the problem was first reported in Saturday morning. 

