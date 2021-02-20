City-parish sues property owner for running noisy business in residential area

BATON ROUGE - Five days after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed a situation taking place at a home on Jackson Avenue in North Baton Rouge, the city-parish filed a lawsuit against the property owners in an attempt to get them to stop their activities.

The lawsuit asks for a court to intervene as the defendants are storing junk, trash and debris - including several abandoned, wrecked, dismantled or inoperative vehicles. The allegations also include operating a vehicle repair and/or vehicle parts salvage business in a residential zone and parking commercial vehicles in a residential zone. A hearing has been scheduled for March 29, 2021 before Judge Don Johnson.

Two weeks ago, multiple elderly neighbors who have lived in the area for over 40 years complained that they couldn't get any rest. The problems were coming from a residence at 2604 Jackson Avenue. Heavy machinery, generators, tree trucks and more were visible at the location.

"They saw logs, burn logs, when I go in my bedroom and kitchen I can hardly breathe," Elouise Paulfrey said.

Other neighbors said they have contacted law enforcement, their council members and others to try to get something done.

"I keep calling the police out here," Lawrenceen Wheeler said. "I've called them at least 20 or 30 times. I know they are getting tired of coming out."

The tenants working at the property claimed they weren't doing anything wrong. However, the city-parish sees things differently. The lawsuit states they are prepared to show evidence of the things that are in violation of the city's code.

Neighbors are hoping their relief will come soon.