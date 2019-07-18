City-Parish storm debris removal operations set to begin Monday

BATON ROUGE - Officials say city-parish crews are nearing completion with their survey of curbside storm debris following Barry.

Debris removal operations are set to begin July 22 in East Baton Rouge.

Based on the initial findings from the surveys, it is believed that there is still more storm debris to be moved curbside.

According to a Thursday news release from the parish, this start date is "intended to provide residents with adequate time to identify any storm debris on their property and move it curbside."

Debris removal services will include all residential locations within Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish. Storm debris should be separated from regular garbage piles, such as household waste.

“While we feel blessed that Hurricane Barry did not impact our community in the ways it was initially forecast, I will continue being proactive in responding to the needs of our citizens from the effects of the storm,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “We moved with a great degree of urgency in both activating our storm debris contract and in evaluating the level of storm debris in our community, and now we will continue that posture in ensuring the removal of storm debris.”

Debris removal crews will be dispatched throughout Baton Rouge and efforts will remain ongoing until all storm debris has been collected.