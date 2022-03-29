Latest Weather Blog
City-Parish, State offices closing early Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - City-Parish offices will close at 11 a.m. Wednesday ahead of severe weather, the Mayor's office said Tuesday afternoon.
The City of Baton Rouge Head Start Program will be closed all day as well.
The following state offices will be closed Wednesday:
Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lafayette, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.
The following state offices will be closing at noon Wednesday:
Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
Trending News
To see a list of school closures, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Critical mental health program spared despite denied pay raises for nurses
-
Partial lane closures on US 190 as DOTD inspects old Mississippi River...
-
Denham Springs city council makes changes to flooding code requiring higher elevation
-
10 sites remain for new Mississippi River bridge; top three options to...
-
Two stabbed to death in West Baton Rouge; suspect booked for home...
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate