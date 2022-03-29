75°
City-Parish, State offices closing early Wednesday

Tuesday, March 29 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - City-Parish offices will close at 11 a.m. Wednesday ahead of severe weather, the Mayor's office said Tuesday afternoon. 

The City of Baton Rouge Head Start Program will be closed all day as well. 

The following state offices will be closed Wednesday: 

Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lafayette, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.

The following state offices will be closing at noon Wednesday: 

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

To see a list of school closures, click here. 

