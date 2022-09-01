City-Parish says it plans to fund $1.6B Storm Water Management Plan with grants

BAKER - Derrick Smith's home in Baker is the only one on his street that floods.

"Water comes up, rises, comes through my house through this door and goes through the whole house,” Smith said.

He says it happens way too often.

"The flooding is continuous. When I bought the home I was told I wasn't in a flood-zone and in '16 I've been flooding ever since. Every year. At least two three times a year."

Situations like Smith's happen all over the parish, and it's why Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome implemented her Storm Water Master Plan.

Some details of the plan were unveiled Tuesday night, including the price tag.

It will cost more than $1.6 billion to address around 115 drainage projects in the parish.

So far they've secured about $100 million in federal grants and plan to finance the rest through a long list of additional grants.

The city-parish says as of now there are no plans to instate any additional taxes to raise revenue, but with so much uncertainty, it's unclear if tax payers could be on the hook.

Even though it would likely fix his problems, Smith says, he doesn't think that's fair.

"Citizens shouldn't be really responsible for that when the city is authorized and is supposed to come back and look at all this stuff before they build homes in these areas.”