City-parish posts job openings for six new director positions

BATON ROUGE - The city posted its six job openings related to six newly-created divisions of city government Monday.

Voters approved reorganizing the Department of Public Works in December. The six positions will serve as the chiefs of the new divisions, each tackling separate issues.

The city is looking for directors of Buildings and grounds, development, environmental services, fleet management, maintenance, and transportation and drainage. Salaries for the positions were not immediately available but the application said it comes with a $4,800 car allowance or the option to drive a city vehicle.

Resumes will be accepted until March 16. To read more about the specific positions, click HERE.

