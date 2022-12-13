City-parish offices closed in Baton Rouge Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Government offices throughout East Baton Rouge will be closed Wednesday as the city-parish braces for potentially severe weather throughout the morning.

Read the announcement from the mayor's office below.

City-Parish buildings, including Head Start, will be closed Wednesday, December 14, due to the potential of severe weather. The Metropolitan Council meeting will continue as scheduled at 4pm.

The public is encouraged to prepare their homes and families, monitor local weather reports, and make a plan to be inside a sturdy structure during any severe weather. Call 911 in case of an emergency.

Follow us @RedStickReady on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, download the Red Stick Ready mobile application - free on Apple and Android devices by searching "Red Stick Ready", and text “RedStickReady” to 225-243-9991 to receive preparedness information.