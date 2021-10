City, parish office closures ahead of storm

As severe weather threatens to impact the WBRZ viewing area Wednesday, October 27, some city-parish buildings are announcing closures.

FEMA Disaster Centers

-FEMA Disaster Centers (1112 East Ascension Complex, Gonzales & 26890 Hwy 42, Springfield) to close at 1 p.m.

St. Helena Parish

-All St. Helena Parish Police Jury offices will close at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021