City Parish, MOVEBR to host virtual public meeting for Perkins Road Project

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish and MOVEBR Program Management Team will host a Tuesday evening virtual public meeting for the Perkins Road (Pecue-Siegen) Project.

The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. via zoom, will provide updates on the project.

Registration is required and can be completed at movebr.brla.gov/perkins.

Additional information related to the project can be found on the MOVEBR website here.