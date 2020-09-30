City-parish leaders to discuss approving on-premise consumption in EBR bars, Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - According to East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana officials will most likely allow EBR's bars to reopen very soon.

The criteria that a parish must meet for its bars to reopen includes proof of a coronavirus positivity rate of five percent or less over a two-week span, and as statistics indicate EBR has met this condition, it's possible bars will receive approval to reopen within the next 24 hours.

This news brings relief to many bar-owners who have had to shutter services since the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Baton Rouge.

That said, another hurdle would need to be crossed before bars could return to serving customers who want to enjoy cocktails on site. The city-parish must first agree on allowing the on-premise consumption of alcohol.

Local officials are scheduled to discuss this Wednesday evening, during their weekly Metro Council meeting.

Mayor Broome said as city leaders discuss the matter, they'll reach a conclusion that has been informed by science as it relates to local COVID statistics.

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. and is open for observation at https://www.brla.gov/1085/Live-Stream-Archived-Meetings,