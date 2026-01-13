City-Parish leaders, community advocates address string of shootings

BATON ROUGE - A week since EBR Mayor-President Sid Edwards' State of the City address where he praised the city-parish's drop in crime, seven are dead and seven more injured in a string of shootings.

On Tuesday, Edwards announced a new initiative with National Network for Safe Communities went into effect that day. Edwards said the organization is a crime intelligence group which will look at arrest data, shooting locations and other data to track who is committing unlawful acts.

"They're identifying hotspots, what's going on in the city," Edwards said. "Let's say it's a group of people, a whole group, a gang, or... we'll call it a group for now. It'll be known if you do right, you're going to be left alone, left to your own volition. But if you do wrong, we're coming after everybody."

In another part of the city at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, the Baton Rouge Community Street Team approaches crime from a different angle.

"This whole weekend, our phones have been blowing up," Founder of AGILE Planning Solutions and Director of the Baton Rouge Community Street Team Sateria Tate-Alexander said.

Tate-Alexander said the team remains furloughed right now due to a lack of funding. Even so, they are still on the streets, providing intervention and mediation support, including handling escalations that take place between people or groups on social media.

The BRPD confirmed to WBRZ some of the shootings over the past few days were related to social media disagreements.

"Over the last few years, we've seen an escalation in social media conflict, we see it bleed over into the schools, we see it happening in our communities," Tate-Alexander said.

Edwards and Tate-Alexander said when decisions made in the heat of the moment, one bullet can change everything.

"It's a permanent decision," Tate-Alexander said.

Edwards said a meeting is scheduled for Thursday to discuss consolidating social programs addressing crime.