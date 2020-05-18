Latest Weather Blog
City-parish employees anticipate reopening of local buildings, Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - City-Parish government buildings officially reopen Wednesday, May 20 and in anticipation of the reopening Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is visiting officials at government buildings on Monday, to encourage all city-parish staff to follow safety precautions outlined by the CDC and state officials.
The mayor is visiting a host of sites, including the Juvenile Services Center and the Division of Human Development and Services on Plank Road.
She's encouraging staff to watch a special video prepared by city officials, which can be viewed here.
Louisiana shifted into the initial phase of reopening when a decline in new virus cases motivated Gov. John Bel Edwards to ease some restrictions last Friday (May 15).
City-Parish buildings will heed all restrictions, including the state’s new requirement capping capacity at 25% inside buildings.
