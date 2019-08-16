84°
City-parish: Emergency sewer work closing portion of Government Street

1 hour 17 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 August 16, 2019 8:14 PM August 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A portion of Government Street has been closed immediately for emergency sewer work, the city-parish says.

Government Street near Wiltz Drive has been reduced to one lane in each direction starting Friday night. It's unclear how long the closure will last. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Anyone with questions can contact city officials at (225) 389-4858.

