City-parish: Emergency sewer work closing portion of Government Street
BATON ROUGE - A portion of Government Street has been closed immediately for emergency sewer work, the city-parish says.
Government Street near Wiltz Drive has been reduced to one lane in each direction starting Friday night. It's unclear how long the closure will last. Drivers in the area should expect delays.
Anyone with questions can contact city officials at (225) 389-4858.
