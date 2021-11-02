City-Parish debris removal crews expected to complete final pass by Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - According to a Tuesday news release from the office of EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, City-Parish debris removal crews have so far completed their first parish-wide pass and collected over 860,000 cubic yards of storm debris from Hurricane Ida.

The news release said crews are now conducting their second and third comprehensive passes in all neighborhoods impacted by the storm.

Trucks are collecting debris along residential roadways in the City of Baton Rouge, and unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish.

City-Parish officials anticipate crews completing all final passes by Thanksgiving.

Officials say debris removal crews and trucks will remain fully operational in addressing residents’ debris removal needs.

The City-Parish will begin transitioning bulky and woody waste collection services to Republic Services as crews complete their third and final pass.

City-Parish environmental specialists and debris monitors continue to assess damages on every street in impacted areas and direct trucks to debris removal piles.

Residents are encouraged to continue organizing their storm debris into separate piles, as crews cannot collect storm debris that is mixed with other household trash or types of debris.

For more information and to track the status of the City-Parish’s Hurricane Ida debris removal program, visit brla.gov/idadebris.