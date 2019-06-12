City-Parish concludes MovEBR program management negotiations

BATON ROUGE- Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that the City-Parish has completed negotiations with CSRS and StanTec for Program Management Services for the historic $1.3 billion MovEBR Transportation Improvement Project.

The agreement is 18 months, concluding on December 31, 2020. The City-Parish negotiated a fee arrangement with a 2.85 multiplier which comes out to roughly a 7.5% profit margin for each program management firm.

The new half-cent sales tax is expected to collect $32 million dollars in 2019. The collection started on April 1, 2019.

Upcoming MovEBR Dates:

June 12 - Program Management contracts introduced to Metro Council

June 26 - Program Management contracts public hearing and approval

July 1 – Execute Program Management contracts and begin MovEBR program

August – Complete Quick Start process

October – Complete project prioritization process

Link to release.