Latest Weather Blog
City-Parish concludes MovEBR program management negotiations
BATON ROUGE- Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that the City-Parish has completed negotiations with CSRS and StanTec for Program Management Services for the historic $1.3 billion MovEBR Transportation Improvement Project.
The agreement is 18 months, concluding on December 31, 2020. The City-Parish negotiated a fee arrangement with a 2.85 multiplier which comes out to roughly a 7.5% profit margin for each program management firm.
The new half-cent sales tax is expected to collect $32 million dollars in 2019. The collection started on April 1, 2019.
Upcoming MovEBR Dates:
June 12 - Program Management contracts introduced to Metro Council
June 26 - Program Management contracts public hearing and approval
July 1 – Execute Program Management contracts and begin MovEBR program
August – Complete Quick Start process
October – Complete project prioritization process
Link to release.
