78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City-Parish concludes MovEBR program management negotiations

1 hour 15 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, June 12 2019 Jun 12, 2019 June 12, 2019 10:00 AM June 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that the City-Parish has completed negotiations with CSRS and StanTec for Program Management Services for the historic $1.3 billion MovEBR Transportation Improvement Project.

The agreement is 18 months, concluding on December 31, 2020. The City-Parish negotiated a fee arrangement with a 2.85 multiplier which comes out to roughly a 7.5% profit margin for each program management firm.

The new half-cent sales tax is expected to collect $32 million dollars in 2019. The collection started on April 1, 2019.

Upcoming MovEBR Dates:
June 12 - Program Management contracts introduced to Metro Council
June 26 - Program Management contracts public hearing and approval
July 1 – Execute Program Management contracts and begin MovEBR program
August – Complete Quick Start process
October – Complete project prioritization process

Link to release.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days