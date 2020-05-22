86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
City Parish closures for upcoming observance of Memorial Day

Friday, May 22 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - In honor of Memorial Day, City-Parish offices will be closed on Monday, May 25th. 

However, residential garbage (both in-cart and out-of-cart woody waste/bulky items) and recycling will be collected as normal on Monday May 25th. 

Additionally, the landfill will open as normal at 5:30 am to 7:00 pm on Monday.

