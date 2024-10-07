Latest Weather Blog
City officials to hold groundbreaking for sheriff's office substation in wake of gun violence uptick
BATON ROUGE - Monday morning, city officials are set to break ground on a new parish sheriff's office substation hoping to address violent crime in the Glen Oaks area.
Councilman Darryl Hurst alongside the mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will break ground on a new Glen Oaks Substation.
The substation will be on Greenwell Street and aims to address an uptick in violent crime in the area, including the shooting of Teressa Calligan, a triple homicide, and a domestic violence incident.
"This new substation won't stop all violence, but I believe its presence will help deter some of the senseless acts we've seen," said Councilman Hurst. "If we can save just one life, we're moving one step closer in the right direction."
