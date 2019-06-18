City officials cracking down on unpaid traffic tickets in New Roads

NEW ROADS - Unpaid traffic tickets have turned into a major headache in one Pointe Coupee town. Officials are cracking down and want the outstanding tickets paid—some of them date back 10 years.

With hundreds of thousands of dollars in traffic tickets still unaccounted for, the city has hired American Municipal Services to seek out drivers who have neglected to pay up.

"We have a lot of old revenue out there, and this company is going to try and help collect those debts," Police Chief Kevin McDonald told WBRZ. "Some people can't remember they have an outstanding debt. Some can't remember if they had a ticket five or six years ago."

AMS began sending out collection notices late last week. Fortunately, some of the money is already coming in.

The company is working off dated material, which means some residents may get notices even if they've already paid up. Chief McDonald says if that's the case, go down to city hall and the debt will easily be removed.