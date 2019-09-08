City officials begin distributing gunlocks to ensure gun security

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge city officials began passing out free gun locks Saturday morning at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.

It's all apart of a new program called, Project ChildSafe. The program is aimed to stop violence in the Baton Rouge area after a wave of crime in the past few weeks.

"Our goal is to make sure that children don't have access to loaded guns," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

The city is teaming up with The National Sports Shooting Foundation, the organization behind Project ChildSafe.

"We've been doing this program for 20-years. We've brought it to every state and our territory. We've distributed 38-million gun locks," The foundations' communications director, Bill Brassard said.

The city wants to make sure gun owners are securing their firearms and have no excuse.

"All we're asking is that people take the time and pick up a free gun lock and make sure their gun is safe and a child doesn't access it and have a fatal accident," Weston Broome says.

Project ChildSafe also offers gun safety education, information on gun safety options, and how to properly apply those devices.

"If you are a gun owner, it's your responsibility to make sure that your gun doesn't fall into the wrong hands," Brassard said

The locks for handguns and rifles are now available at all police sub-stations and several community centers in East Baton Rouge Parish.