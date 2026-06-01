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City of Zachary leasing out historic Old Town Hall and Train Depot for retail use

2 hours 17 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 9:53 AM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — The City of Zachary announced on Monday that it is attempting to lease out the historic Zachary Old Town Hall and the historic Zachary Train Depot for retail use.

According to the city, the old town hall, located at the corner of Florida Street and Virginia Street in downtown Zachary, and the train depot, located at the corner of Main Street and Central Street, have a proposed lease term of at least two years. 

Those interested must submit written proposals to Zachary City Hall no later than June 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Prospective tenants can schedule a tour of the property from June 1 to June 30, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., from Monday through Thursday.

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