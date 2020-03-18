City of Zachary announces limited access to City Hall, City Annex

ZACHARY - Officials in Zachary have announced that public access to Zachary City Hall and the City Annex is being limited due to the contagion threat of novel coronavirus.

Calls will continue to be answered between regular business hours, 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Anyone who needs to send mail to City Hall and City Annex can use either one of the building's two-night deposit boxes.

One is located in front of the City Hall Annex Building, to the left of the Utility Cashier door and the other dropbox is a drive-thru located on the west side of the City Hall Annex at the south end of the parking lot.

Officials ask that anyone sending in payments refrain from putting cash in envelopes.

To make payments by phone, residents are invited to call (225) 654-6871.

Visit www.cityofzachary.org for more information.