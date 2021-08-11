92°
City of Ponchatoula unveils 'Blessing Box' to help those in need

By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - As many struggle with pandemic-related financial issues, one community in Louisiana has developed a unique way to discreetly support those impacted by food insecurity.

In downtown Ponchatoula, a small pantry has been set up just outside of City Hall.

It's called a "Blessing Box" and citizens are invited to open the pantry and either donate what items they can, or take whatever they need, no questions asked.

A sign below the Blessing Box says, "Take what you need. Give what you can, above all, be blessed."

Similar boxes have been set up in other states such as Ohio and Oklahoma

