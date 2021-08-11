City of Ponchatoula develops unique way to support to those in need

PONCHATOULA - As many struggle with pandemic-related financial issues, one community in Louisiana has developed a unique way to discreetly support those who are in need.

In downtown Ponchatoula, a small pantry has been set up just outside of City Hall.

It's called a "Blessing Box" and citizens are invited to open the pantry and either donate what items they can, or take whatever they need, no questions ask.

A sign below the Blessing Box says, "Take what you need. Give what you can, above all, be blessed."



