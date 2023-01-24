City of Plaquemine affected by major power outage; expected to be restored by noon Wednesday

PLAQUEMINE - Parts of Iberville Parish are experiencing extensive power outages as the capital area braces for severe weather Tuesday night.

A WBRZ News photojournalist on the scene shared video of crews working to repair the system. A timetable for power restoration was not available as of early Tuesday evening.

