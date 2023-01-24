63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City of Plaquemine affected by major power outage; expected to be restored by noon Wednesday

10 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, January 24 2023 Jan 24, 2023 January 24, 2023 10:43 PM January 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - Parts of Iberville Parish are experiencing extensive power outages as the capital area braces for severe weather Tuesday night

Read the notice from the City of Plaquemine below.

A WBRZ News photojournalist on the scene shared video of crews working to repair the system. A timetable for power restoration was not available as of early Tuesday evening.

Trending News

Keep up with breaking weather developments here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days