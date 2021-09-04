82°
Latest Weather Blog
City of Pasadena welcomes Tiger fans ahead of season opener at iconic stadium
PASADENA - This Los Angeles suburb, best known for the Rose Bowl and New Year's Day parade has more than just football to offer. The city of roughly 145,000 credits itself with creation of the cheeseburger in the 1920s.
Beyond the iconic stadium, Victor Gordo, mayor of Pasadena, says the city offers word class cuisine, museums and architecture.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Entergy releases full list of power restoration dates for Southeast Louisiana
-
Tiger One big rig driver pumped up about Saturday season opener
-
City of Pasadena welcomes Tiger fans ahead of season opener at iconic...
-
Sewage issues bubbling up in Ascension Parish
-
International Association of Firefighters stationed in Baton Rouge to serve local first-responders