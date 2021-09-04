City of Pasadena welcomes Tiger fans ahead of season opener at iconic stadium

PASADENA - This Los Angeles suburb, best known for the Rose Bowl and New Year's Day parade has more than just football to offer. The city of roughly 145,000 credits itself with creation of the cheeseburger in the 1920s.

Beyond the iconic stadium, Victor Gordo, mayor of Pasadena, says the city offers word class cuisine, museums and architecture.