City of Opelousas prepares to furlough 30 employees due to pandemic
OPELOUSAS - Announcements of layoffs and furloughs have become disturbingly common as the pandemic continues to take its toll on Louisiana's economy.
According to KATC, as of May 1, the City of Opelousas plans to furlough thirty of its employees due to economic problems caused by the spread of novel coronavirus.
Mayor Julius Alsandor says the furlough is the direct result of a the loss of funds from water and sewage fees.
The council approved the decision in a meeting on Friday morning. It passed unanimously.
