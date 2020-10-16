City of New Roads reschedules Friday breast cancer awareness event

NEW ROADS - The City of New Roads announced the postponement of a public program, "Painting it Pink" to acknowledge Breast Cancer Awareness Month that was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, October 16 at City Hall.

The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 17, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at City Hall, 211 W. Main Street.

Attendees are encouraged to wear pink to honor and acknowledge survivors, those who have passed, as well as newly diagnosed patients with the disease.

"Breast cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in the United States and early detection is critical," says Cornell Dukes, Mayor of New Roads.

"We want to recognize and support individuals in our community who are battling breast cancer," Mayor Dukes continued. "We also want to encourage women and some men to get their annual mammogram screening. It's important for people who are battling this disease to know they are not alone."

Officials say the public is invited to take a photo in the pool of pink and post it on social media with the hashtag #PaintingItPinkNR