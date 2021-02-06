Latest Weather Blog
City of New Orleans shut down several bars failing to comply with COVID restrictions
NEW ORLEANS - City officials in New Orleans shut down several bars across the city for violating COVID restrictions.
Some bars in the city would appear locked from the outside, with a full house of unmasked patrons inside. Many bars also were serving people long past the 11 p.m. closing time.
Cadi Corner (2802 Cherry St.), TJ Quills (7600 Maple St.), The District (711 Tchoupitoulas St.) and The Red Eye (852 S. Peters St.) were the bars forced to close.
New Orleans has been under a modified Phase 2 since January 29th, which mandates bars to shut down at 11 p.m.
In some instances, the bar’s entrances were locked, and patrons (many unmasked) were served past the 11 p.m. closing time.— The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) February 6, 2021
This is what we mean, and we're not done yet," said Peter Bowen, Deputy CAO for the Office of Business & External Services, which oversees the Office of Code Enforcement.— The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) February 6, 2021
