City of New Orleans shut down several bars failing to comply with COVID restrictions

NEW ORLEANS - City officials in New Orleans shut down several bars across the city for violating COVID restrictions.

Some bars in the city would appear locked from the outside, with a full house of unmasked patrons inside. Many bars also were serving people long past the 11 p.m. closing time.

Cadi Corner (2802 Cherry St.), TJ Quills (7600 Maple St.), The District (711 Tchoupitoulas St.) and The Red Eye (852 S. Peters St.) were the bars forced to close.

New Orleans has been under a modified Phase 2 since January 29th, which mandates bars to shut down at 11 p.m.

