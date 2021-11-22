City of Gonzales to hold annual Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony, December 7

GONZALES - The arrival of the holiday season brings with it the traditional annual lightings of Christmas trees in cities across Louisiana.

The city of Gonzales will hold its annual Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony in front of City Hall Tuesday, December 7 at 6 p.m.

Residents are invited to observe the event with their families and enjoy taking pictures with Santa and his elves under the 50-foot Christmas tree.

In addition to this, gifts will be handed out to any children who attend.

Officials say all tree-lighting festivities will be held outside, in front of City Hall (120 South Irma Avenue) on the day of the event.