City of Gonzales to hold annual Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony, December 7
GONZALES - The arrival of the holiday season brings with it the traditional annual lightings of Christmas trees in cities across Louisiana.
The city of Gonzales will hold its annual Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony in front of City Hall Tuesday, December 7 at 6 p.m.
Residents are invited to observe the event with their families and enjoy taking pictures with Santa and his elves under the 50-foot Christmas tree.
In addition to this, gifts will be handed out to any children who attend.
Officials say all tree-lighting festivities will be held outside, in front of City Hall (120 South Irma Avenue) on the day of the event.