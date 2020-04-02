69°
City of Gonzales reminds residents not to flush wipes
GONZALES - With the shortage of essential supplies happening in Louisiana due to the novel coronavirus the City of Gonzales is urging their residents to not make matters worse.
The City of Gonzales' Facebook page stated in a post advising residents to not flush "flushable wipes" being that there is a reduced number of utility workers.
The post said "Now is not the time to have a sewer backup and expect a quick repair."
