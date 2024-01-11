65°
City of Gonzales announces water outage to take place this weekend

Thursday, January 11 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - The city of Gonzales announced that about 250 people will be without water on Saturday, Jan. 13 due to repairs.

Residents east of Airline Highway and north of Bayou Narcisse on North Twin Circle Avenue, North Linen Avenue, and North Amelia Avenue can expect water disruptions during this outage. Gonzales Utilities Department representatives will additionally distribute door hangers to affected residents in the outage area, according to the city.

The outage is expected to begin around 7:30 a.m. Saturday and last for 2 to 4 hours.

