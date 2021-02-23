City of Central votes in favor of amended resolution

CENTRAL - After a fiery three hours of debate, the city of Central's council voted 6 to 1 in favor of giving Mayor David Barrow the authority to take over negotiations for a new city hall location.

Officials want to buy back property the city sold to the school district three years ago. On Monday, Mayor Barrow told WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto that he is unhappy with the proposed price, and that councilmembers do not have the authority to negotiate.

"It's a way of circumventing the branches of government," Barrow said. "I even stated at the meeting and read an attorney general's opinion that council members do not have the authority to negotiate contracts, but it was done anyway."

A resolution passed tonight that gives that power back to the mayor. From there, he could try to negotiate with the school district on a fair price for the land, or find another suitable location.