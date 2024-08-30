City of Baton Rouge to hold town hall meeting on Mickens Road widening project

BATON ROUGE - The City of Baton Rouge will be holding a town hall meeting to discuss the Mickens Road widening project next week.

According to a release from the city, councilman Darryl Hurst and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will hold the meeting at Full Gospel United Pentecostal Church at 6729 Mickens Road at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The two will provide information on the project's scope, timeline and benefits.

The city says the project has a budget of $25 million and its goal is to "improve traffic flow, enhance road safety, and support the growing needs of the community."