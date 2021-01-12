City of Baker to offer free COVID vaccinations to citizens 70 and older

BAKER - The City of Baker is offering free vaccinations to locals who are 70 years of age and older, beginning Friday, Jan. 15.

However, before receiving the vaccination, residents must register by picking up a registration form at the City of Baker Municipal Building located at 3325 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714. These forms will be available starting Tuesday (Jan. 12). Those who pick them up can do so either at the utility billing drive-thru or at the entrance.

The vaccinations, made possible by a partnership between the City of Baker and Southeast Community Health Systems, can only be administered after patients have completed all turned in all registration forms and provided City of Baker officials with a copy of their driver's license or state issued identification card and a copy (both front and back) of their health insurance card.

Please note that these documents must be turned in to the City of Baker no later than 12 noon, Thursday, Jan. 14. Vaccinations will be administered on the following day, from 1-4 p.m. at the parking lot of Miracle Place Church, 2080 Main Street Baker, LA 70714

On the day of the event, patients should bring their ID and insurance card. They should expect to remain in their vehicle throughout the entire process, including the vaccine administration.

Anyone with questions is welcomed to contact the City of Baker at (225)778-0300.