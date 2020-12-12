City of Baker to give Free Covid tests

BAKER - The City of Baker is pleased to announce that Southeast Community Health Systems will be offering free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

This testing is available to all residents of East Baton Rouge Parish. There are no age restrictions.

This testing will be conducted at Advantage Charter School located at 14740 Plank Road, Baker, LA and will run from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon.

We recommend preregistration by obtaining a registration packet at City Hall, which may be obtained at the Utility Billing drive-through, however on-site registration is available.

If you elect to preregister you must return your packet no later than Wednesday December 09, 2020. It is necessary to include a copy of your Drivers License and Health Insurance in order to preregister. You may drop off the packet at the Utility Billing drive-through or you may scan the packet and email it back to dclay@cityofbakerla.com.