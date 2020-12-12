66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City of Baker to give Free Covid test

1 hour 6 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, December 12 2020 Dec 12, 2020 December 12, 2020 10:30 AM December 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BAKER - The City of Baker is pleased to announce that Southeast Community Health Systems will be offering free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

This testing is available to all residents of East Baton Rouge Parish. There are no age restrictions. 

This testing will be conducted at Advantage Charter School located at 14740 Plank Road, Baker, LA and will run from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon

We recommend preregistration by obtaining a registration packet at City Hall, which may be obtained at the Utility Billing drive-through, however on-site registration is available.

If you elect to preregister you must return your packet no later than Wednesday December 09, 2020. It is necessary to include a copy of your Drivers License and Health Insurance in order to preregister. You may drop off the packet at the Utility Billing drive-through or you may scan the packet and email it back to dclay@cityofbakerla.com

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days