City of Baker to administer free COVID tests September 25

BAKER - The City of Baker has again partnered with Southeast Community Health Systems to provide free COVID19 testing.

Testing will be administered on Friday, September 25th from 9 AM until 12 PM.

The testing location will be the Miracle Place parking lot which is located at 2080 Main Street in Baker.

As in previous testing, registration packets will be available for pickup at City Hall.

Registration packets need to be completed and returned to City Hall by August 25th at 12 PM.

Onsite registration will be available until 11am; however pre-registration is highly encouraged.