Latest Weather Blog
City of Baker appoints new Economic Development Director
Baker – The City of Baker has a new Director of Economic Development.
On Thursday, Mayor Darnell Waites announced that Becky Bond will be taking on this role.
Not only does Bond bring with her decades of experience in working with Fortune 100 and 500 companies, but she also spent numerous hours volunteering with local organizations.
Bond looks forward to her new position with the city and says she plans to use her vast professional experience to benefit the community.
"Since returning to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Area," said Bond, "I am very excited to take the both the personal and professional experiences I have had living across the United States, and apply that as Director of Economic Development to ensure that the we are building strong partnerships, creating genuine commitments and are acting in a way that promotes equity, will promote investment in human capital and builds a foundation for the community."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sammy's Grill on Highland to reopen under new ownership
-
Woman killed by NOLA Mardi Gras Parade float
-
Sammy's Grill on Highland keeping name, new management paying employees' back wages
-
Officials hoping to open downtown library before May
-
Multiple East Feliciana schools closed over flu outbreak