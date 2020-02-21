City of Baker appoints new Economic Development Director

Photo: City of Baker/Facebook

Baker – The City of Baker has a new Director of Economic Development.

On Thursday, Mayor Darnell Waites announced that Becky Bond will be taking on this role.

Not only does Bond bring with her decades of experience in working with Fortune 100 and 500 companies, but she also spent numerous hours volunteering with local organizations.

Bond looks forward to her new position with the city and says she plans to use her vast professional experience to benefit the community.

"Since returning to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Area," said Bond, "I am very excited to take the both the personal and professional experiences I have had living across the United States, and apply that as Director of Economic Development to ensure that the we are building strong partnerships, creating genuine commitments and are acting in a way that promotes equity, will promote investment in human capital and builds a foundation for the community."