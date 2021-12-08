City blockades Tigerland construction site amid viral videos of partygoers falling into pit

BATON ROUGE - City officials have set up fencing around a construction site at the entrance of Tigerland after videos showed people falling into a pit while trying to reach their favorite bars over the weekend.

Several videos posted over the weekend showed bargoers trying, and failing in some cases, to cross the spot where the Bob Petit Boulevard bridge once stood. The bridge, which spanned a drainage canal along Nicholson Drive, was over 50 years old and had to be demolished for safety reasons, city officials said.

Crews are still installing the fence right now. People are also still going though the construction site to reach Nicholson or Bob Pettit https://t.co/GtfB54vbiG pic.twitter.com/u8DzeWwUdQ — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) December 8, 2021

"I know two people went to the hospital Friday night," said Marc Fraioli, who owns Fred's Bar & Grill. "What we thought would happen did happen."

When asked about the fencing, which went up late Wednesday afternoon, a Baton Rouge spokesperson told WBRZ the city-parish was taking additional "security measures" at the site.

Bar owners have been pushing for a temporary bridge at the site. City officials said the adjacent railroad property would make building a temporary crossing difficult and that it likely wouldn't get approval before the new permanent bridge is finished.

The city-parish said it expects construction on the new bridge to be completed by summer 2022.