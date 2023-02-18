35°
Latest Weather Blog
Cities, volunteers clash over feeding homeless in public
Trending News
ATLANTA - Volunteers who feed the homeless in public places say they're providing a needed service. But city governments and some advocates say their well-meaning efforts can hinder long-term solutions and raise sanitation concerns.
Adele MacLean was ticketed Nov. 19 after she and others refused to stop feeding the homeless in an Atlanta park. The case was dropped earlier this month.
The Southern Center for Human Rights is representing MacLean. Lawyers for the center say the regulation that requires a permit for serving food in public doesn't apply to people sharing food at no charge.
The city and some advocates for the homeless say public feedings are well-intentioned but can hinder efforts to connect people with much-needed help and raise concerns about food safety and garbage left behind.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southdowns parade kicks off Mardi Gras weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Gov. Edwards says he wants $3,000 pay raise for teachers at Friday's...
-
Residents near LSU Northgate scared after shooting, point to lack of transparency...
-
More than 100 BRPD officers to patrol parades this Mardi Gras weekend...
-
Nursing home where resident died of hypothermia has checkered past, records show
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games